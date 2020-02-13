Cloud data deleted in Assam from Website

A+ A-

Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India confirmed that the data which was preserved in cloud has been deleted on the expiry of the contract.

If the data gathered for NRC are deleted, the Muslims would be the suffreres.

Those 19 Lakh persons who were declared non-Indians were treated as ‘Doubtful’ and they were kept in Detention Camps.

It is reported that out of 19 lakh people, more than 14 lakh Hindus were identified as non-Indians whereas 5 lakh Muslims were also placed in the same category.

Later, it was delcared that NRC has nothing to do with religion but in the wake of the situation created out of it, CAA was passed in the Parliament paving the way for giving citizenship to non-Muslims.

It is reported that Govt. of India issued instructions to State Govt. to take steps for getting the non-Muslims released from the Detention Camps and to keep the Muslims there.

A few days later, it came to be known that the data collected for NRC have completely been deleted due to some technical defect.

The experts opine that the Mulims will have a lot of difficulities since orders have already been issued for releasing non-Muslims from Detention Camps.