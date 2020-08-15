CM Instructs officials to be high alert due heavy rains in State

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to be on high alert due to the heavy rains and flood situation in the State. Several tanks and canals are overflowing due to the heavy rains occurring in the State.

At several places the floodwater inundated the roads. Against this backdrop, on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan, the CM reviewed the rain and flood situation in the State from time to time.

The CM spoke with the Chief Secretary, DGP and the Ministers. The CM reviewed the situation district-wise and made suggestions.

The CM wanted the setting up of two Control Rooms in Hyderabad. He instructed the Ministers to stay put in their respective districts, coordinate with the Collectors and police officials on a regular basis.

The CM said since several tanks were filled to the brim, they may breach, roads may be inundated and low-lying areas may be flooded. He said the united Karimnagar and Warangal districts have recorded the highest rainfall and tanks in these districts are filled to their capacity. The CM said officials should be more alert in these two districts.

On the instructions from the CM, the officials have kept two helicopters ready and they will be utilized to rescue people stranded during the flood. Along with the Helicopter owned by the State, one

Chopper from the Military is also kept for use