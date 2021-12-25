Andhra CM misusing police to implicate honest officials: TDP

Hyderabad: Former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nakka Ananda Babu on Saturday accused the YSR congress government of using the police to file fabricated cases against honest officers as an attempt to take misplaced political vengeance.

Ananda Babu said that the officials concerned had clearly mentioned that all instruments and items were supplied to the 40 skill development centres across Andhra Pradesh. “But still, the YSRCP regime filed false cases against retired IAS officer K Lakshminarayana and Ghanta Subba Rao. False charges of Rs. 241 crore fraud in these centres was made,” he alleged.

In a statement at Amaravati, the TDP leader demanded that the chief minister should explain how corruption took place when the officials of skill development centres gave signed letters that there was no fraud. “The CM is using ‘blue media’ to level corruption allegations against others only to cover his own massive scams and thousands of crores worth frauds,” he said attacking CM YS Jagan.

Ananda Babu strongly criticised the government saying that MLA K Atchannaidu was illegally kept in jail by implicating him in a false case regarding the ESI transactions. “Former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra was put in jail in the name of false corruption charges in the Sangam Dairy. False allegations of fraud worth Rs. 2,000 Crores were made in the Fibernet project which was completed with just Rs. 700 crores,” he said.

The TDP leader asked the chief minister to explain why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had accused him of amassing Rs. 43,000 crores of corruption. “The Telangana CBI court had said that the Jagan Reddy family got Rs. 1,246 Cr investments into the Jagathi Publications while they had not put a single rupee investment,” he remarked.

Anand Babu then said that the chief minister YS Jagan is the accused No. 1 in over 19 cases relating to Rs. 43,000 crores worth of corruption. “Only to divert public attention from such corruption charges, CM Jagan Reddy got a false case filed on Ghanta Subba Rao. Jagan Reddy should explain why he was avoiding the court for years together in his illegal assets cases,” he added.