CM KCR announces Rs 2,000 monthly allowance, 25 kg rice to private school teachers

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday announced to extend financial aid to all school teachers and staff working in recognised private educational institutions in the state.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and schools being shut down in the state, the CM has announced a financial aid of Rs 2,000 per month and 25 Kg of rice to all the teachers and non-teaching staff of the private schools.

The CM has directed the chief secretary of finance, Ramakrishna Rao to coordinate with education authorities and finalise the procedure.

The CM said the decision was taken to support the families of teachers and other staff of private educational institutions on grounds of humanity.

The government’s decision will benefit nearly 1.45 lakh people working in recognized private educational institutions in the state. The staff will have to get registered at their respective district collector’s office with their bank account and others details to avail of the benefit.