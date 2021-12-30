CM KCR assures Rs 100 cr for Nalgonda’s progress

Nalgonda: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday assured over Rs 100 crore for the progress and development of Nalgonda. He instructed the concerned officials to prepare a special action plan in this direction.

The Chief Minister was on a visit to Nalgonda to console the bereaved Thungathurthu MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar and he decided to make an unplanned visit to the District Collectorate and hold a review meeting.

The high-level review meeting at the district Collectorate led by CM KCR was attended by Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and higher officials on developing infrastructure facilities in Nalgonda municipality and other developmental works.

He made it clear to all the participants in the meeting that the historical Nalgonda Municipality should develop like other cities and towns in the state and the decades’ old poorness of it should be eradicated and the government would spend any amount of money for this.

The CM has instructed Minister from the district Sri Jagadeeshwar Reddy, local MLA Sri Kancherla Bhoopal Reddy, the Collector and other higher officials to prepare an action plan for the development of Nalgonda on all fronts, infrastructure, beautification and assured that the government would provide the required funds. The CM also instructed that a Padayatra should be undertaken to examine each and every minute detail for the development of Nalgonda town.

The CM enquired from the officials concerned about the situation of sewerage and underground drainage canals, infrastructure facilities like a stadium, integrated Veg and nonveg markets, Rythu Bazaars, hospitals, roads, etc. He also instructed that construction should be taken up for the integrated markets, Rythu Bazaars at the suitable places. He asked the officials to take up the beautification of the Udaya Samudram Project Tank bund and an urban Park to be made available for the comfort of the Nalgonda citizens. He also wanted the construction of a modern town hall with 2000 capacity to conduct meetings, conferences and other programmes. For this, the CM instructed the Collector and local MLA to identify suitable land at the centre of the town.

The Chief Minister enquired with the District Collector about the implementation of welfare schemes of the State government. The issue of podu lands in Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar and Miryalaguda Assembly constituencies also came up for discussion at the review meeting. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to make an effort to ensure that farmers take up alternative crops particularly in ayacut areas.

He wanted works for the footpaths and underground drainage to be taken up. The officials have informed the CM that Nalgonda used to have a very serious drinking water problem and with Mission Bhagiratha it was solved. The CM also inquired about the progress of double bed rooms’ houses there. The CM also inquired about the Vaikuntha Dammam’s and said burial grounds for the Muslims and Christians and cremation grounds for the Hindus should be constructed.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inspecting the R&B guest house. Photo: Twitter.

He also instructed the officials to take up measures for the construction of a state-of-the-art Town Hall in Nalgonda town. While returning to the helipad from the District Collectorate, the Chief Minister stopped at the R&B guest house and expressed his displeasure over the maintenance. When the officials informed the Chief Minister that some part of the guest house would be demolished for road expansion, he instructed the officials to take up the construction of a new R&B guest house with all facilities in the same place.