CM KCR did nothing for the state since 6 years: Madhu Yashki

Hyderabad: Congress party leader and former MP Madhu Yaski today alleged that CM KCR had nothing to the state in his last six and half year rule. Referring to the speculation over the elevation of state Industries minister KTR to the chief minister post, he made it clear that even KTR would not do anything for the development of the state .

speaking to media persons, he alleged that both CM KCR and state minister KTR had confirmed themselves to their farm houses.

He also alleged that the family of the CM had earned hundreds of crores of rupees in the name of kaleswaram lift irrigation project. Targeting prime minister narendra , he alleged that prime minister narendra Modi’s government was working for the development of corporate companies of the country.