CM KCR has a secret pact with NDA: Congress MP Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress party MP A. Revanth Reddy today alleged that the Chief Minster of the state KCR had a secret with rival BJP led NDA government. He said that while all opposition political parties boycotted the president of India’s speech to the joint session of Parliament on the first day of the budget session, he said that the ruling TRS party had attended the session without boycotting the speech.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, he demanded the chief minister of the state to pass a resolution in the state assembly if he was really opposing the three Controversial farm laws.

He alleged that the ruling TRS party had given its approval to the controversial farm laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Targeting rival BJP leaders he alleged that the saffron party leaders had turned the farmers’ rally into a violent one. He alleged that the central government had also conspired to end the farmers’ agitation. He said that they would hold Rythu Bharosa Deeksha in Armoor on Saturday.

He asked the BJP leaders as to what happened to their promise of the establishment of a turmeric board in Nizamabad. Targeting BJP MP from Nizamabad D.Aravind he alleged that the BJP MP had cheated the farmers of his constituency.