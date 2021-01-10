CM KCR sanctions Rs.5 lakh to Ghousia Begum for her treatment

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao sanctioned Rupees Five Lakh to forty five year old Ghousia Begum, a resident of First Lancers in Hyderabad.

Ghousia is suffering from Blood Cancer. The daughter of CM KCR and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha handed over a Letter of Credit (LOC) for Rs.5 lakh to Ghousia Begum and asked her to avail the treatment .

She requested the CM to sanction rupees five lakh for the treatment of Ghousia Begum. It is to mention here that Ghousia Begum has been suffering from blood cancer for the last two months and her family could not afford the expenditure related to the treatment.

Her husband who runs a small stationery shop couldn’t even concentrate on his business due to the worries of her treatment which also affected his family’s livelihood.

Rafiq Ahmed approached K. Kavitha through his acquaintances and narrated his story that he had spent all the savings of his life for her treatment and added that Ghousia was not in a position to continue her further treatment.

He appealed to Kavitha to support his wife’s treatment. On listening to the plight of Rafiq Ahmed and his family, Kavitha consulted the Chief Minister’s office and requested for monetary support for the treatment of Ghousia Begum.

The CM’s office took the matter seriously and immediately released letter of credit (LoC) of rupees five lakhs for her treatment.