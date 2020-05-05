CM KCR is showing way for ferrying of migrant workers: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao said on his Twitter handle, “Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was showing the way forward for ferrying of migrant workers by operating 40 trains per day for a week from Telangana to various states.”

KTR on Tuesday tweeted “It’s not just acknowledging dignity of labour but also how you treat them with dignity. Telangana CM KCR Garu showing way forward by arranging 40 trains per day for a week to send home the ‘partners in our State development’ aka migrant workers,”

“All costs paid by Telangana Government”. Minister stated in his tweet.

