CM KCR to hoist National flag at Golkonda Fort on Independence day

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar today informed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hoist the National flag at 10.30 AM at Golkonda Fort on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

He asked the officials to make elaborate arrangements on the occasion in a befitting manner.

Chief Secretary held a meeting with the officials at BRKR Bhavan and reviewed the arrangements being made for the occasion.

The police department has been asked to make proper bandobaast arrangements as well as fine tuning of traffic management so as to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the public. Similarly the R&B department was directed to provide all necessary infrastructure at the venue.

Masks and sanitizers have to be provided by the health department in sufficient numbers in view of the Covid pandemic. The cultural department has been instructed to mobilize cultural troupes in large numbers which should depict the rich cultural heritage of Telangana state.

Special Chief Secretary TR&B Sunil Sharma, Additional DG Jitender, CP Anjani Kumar, Principal Secretary GAD Vikas Raj, Secretary Energy Sandeep Kumar Sulthania, Secretary to Governor Surender Mohan and other officials attended the meeting