CM KCR to review financial losses due to Covid 19 virus

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao will conduct a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday at 2 PM on the financial losses incurred by the state on account of the Corona pandemic.

He will also conduct a mid-term review of the 2020-2021 State’s Annual Budget. He will discuss at length on the measures to be taken in the backdrop of the Corona pandemic, issues to be revised and other related matters of the Budget. The Chief Secretary of the state Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, State Planning Board Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar, senior officials From the finance department will participate in the review meeting.

On the estimates arrived at the Saturday meeting, the CM may have meeting with the Ministers and secretaries of all the department on Sunday on the matter.



Yadadri Temple

The Chief Minister will also hold a review meeting on the Yadadri Temple construction works on Saturday at 4 PM at Pragathi Bhavan. YTDA Special Officer G Kishen Rao, Yadadri district Collector, R&B officials, Temple EO will participate in the meeting. The CM will review the development of the works going on there.