Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the Dharani Portal on October 29.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed all the district collectors to review the performance of the portal on experimental basis before the formal launch of the Dharani portal so that no loophole remains in the portal.

The objective behind the launch of the portal is to register property details online.

District collectors are reviewing the performance of the portal in district.

Source: Siasat news