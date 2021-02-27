Coach Trott on thin ice as Eng batting falters, vows fightback

By Khurram Habib

Ahmedabad, Feb 27 : England’s current batting consultant Jonathan Trott’s trip to India in 2012-13 as a batsman had a shaky start with the right-hander getting 0, 17, 0 against left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha and off-spinner R Ashwin.

In his first three innings, he was dismissed by Ojha twice and Ashwin once. He, however, began finding form from the third Test and scored a century in the fourth and final Test.

At the moment, the former right-handed batsman is on a temporary contract with England and this tour of India will definitely play a role whether he gets a proper contract or not. Up until now, his experience hasn’t bore fruit with none of the batsmen able to play properly.

“The most important thing to play in the subcontinent is to be able to read the wicket and adapt accordingly in the match situation – whether the spinner is bowling with the new ball or the ball is skidding more. That is what the guys need to adjust. It is a case of adapting to the situation,” he said here on Saturday.

Trott’s team is presently facing the same predicament and he is hopeful that like him, they will turn around the fortunes in the fourth Test, beginning on March 4.

“It is disappointing the way two Test matches have gone. We have the players in the change room to go 2-2,” the 39-year-old former player said.

Trott, however, said that they were themselves to blame, especially in the third Test that India won within two days at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.

“I thought it (the pitch) was a bit tricky to play on, obviously, pretty dry. And that is what we have seen in India but we had first use of it and we would have liked a few more runs and would have put India under pressure. We saw how we bowled well and what we restricted them to. There was a chance. Would have been nice if we would have got some runs in first innings,” Trott told the media.

“It is always tricky first time; I found it tricky for myself. It is tricky for those younger guys, but they have to realise that they have to perform well and find ways in difficult conditions,” he added. He also discussed the challenges faced by wickets where spin bowlers get more help and how to play on it.

“It is always tricky. There were times when you wanted to stay the leg side of the wicket and as much as I wanted to, I also had ball skidding and hitting on the pads. So, it is really difficult. Firstly, you need to be picking length very well. That is also what I would have focused on but also the length the Indian spinners have bowled have been good. I wouldn’t have used my feet too much. That is how I would have played.”

Trott said there may not be many changes in the side for the fourth Test.

“We have three training days. There shouldn’t be any surprises, come the next Test,” he added.

“It was the same for both sides. We had a little bit of upper hand when we won the toss and had the first chance to bat. I think we should have got few more runs as pitches here wear. First innings is the key. If we had managed 200, 230 or 250, it would have been a very different game. If we had a lead, the mentality of batting in the game would have been different.”

