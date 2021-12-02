Cobie Smulders joins cast of ‘Secret Invasion’ series at Disney Plus

Washington: Hollywood actor Cobie Smulders is set to appear in the ‘Secret Invasion’ series at Disney Plus, reprising the role of SHIELD agent Maria Hill.

According to Variety, she would be joining the cast alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke.

The role reunites Smulders with Jackson, as the two appeared alongside one another in the Marvel films ‘The Avengers’, ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

They were both also in the film ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. Hill was the right hand of Jackson’s character, SHIELD head honcho Nick Fury.

Jackson will reprise the role of Fury in the series, while Mendelsohn will play the Skrull Talos as he did in ‘Captain Marvel’. ‘Secret Invasion’ centres on Fury and Talos, who first met during the events of ‘Captain Marvel’, and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce.

In addition to her appearances in the MCU, Smulders is best known for her starring role in the hit CBS multi-cam ‘How I Met Your Mother’. She appeared in the show throughout its nine-season run. Most recently, she appeared in the new season of ‘American Crime Story’ in the role of Ann Coulter.

She also starred in the ABC drama series ‘Stumptown’, which had been renewed for a second season at the broadcaster but was abruptly cancelled instead due to logistical issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as per Variety.