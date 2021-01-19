Col Narinder “Bull” Kumar’s life story to be made into a biopic

Mumbai, Jan 19 ( IANS) A biopic of late Colonel Narinder ‘Bull’ Kumar, who carried out reconnaissance trips to Siachen before Operation Meghdoot of the Indian Army in 1984, is in the offing.

Titled “Bull”, the film will depict the life of the late hero who helped Indian Army claim critical forward posts of the Siachen Glacier as part of the operation.

The late Colonel, who was also the deputy leader of the first successful Indian Mount Everest Expedition in 1965, died at the age of 87.

Rights for a biopic have been acquired by producers Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande, although no official announcement has yet been made about the casting of the film, which is written by Balwinder Singh Janjua.

Chibb, an ex-army officer, is incidentally from the same regiment as Colonel Narinder Kumar and has spent hours with the late armyman.

“We are elated as a team to be the ones to bring this extremely amazing story of heroism and true leadership to the screens soon. We are grateful to late Colonel Narinder ‘Bull’ Kumar’s family to trust us and give us the responsibility to retell his deeply inspiring story and give us the opportunity to do our part in forever commemorating his life. We currently have interest from several studios and look forward to kickstart this project and let the world know the heroic story of an unfathomably brave, adventurous and true patriot,” Chibb said.

Chibb, incidentally, is also associated with writing the story and screenplay of “Fighter”, the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone action film that was recently announced. Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande are also producing “Fighter” along with director Siddharth Anand.

