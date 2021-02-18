Colombia launches mass vaccination campaign against Covid-19

Bogota, Feb 18 : Colombia launched a mass vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic, applying the first dose to a nurse working in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Colombian President Ivan Duque, Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez and Minister of Health and Social Protection Fernando Ruiz were on hand for the application of the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

“Today, a new chapter begins in the defeat of this pandemic. This chapter begins with widespread, safe, effective and free vaccination nationwide,” said Duque.

The first stage of the National Vaccination Plan includes the immunization of healthcare workers and those over 80 years of age.

On Saturday, the first batch of vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac is expected to arrive in Colombia, said Duque.

Colombia has registered 2,202,598 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection and 57,949 deaths from the disease as of Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

