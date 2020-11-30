Colorado Governor tests positive for Covid-19

Los Angeles, Nov 30 : The Governor of US state of Colorado, Jared Polis announced that he and his partner, Marlon Reis, had both tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the fifth governor in the country infected by the fatal disease.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s office on Saturday night, they were asymptomatic and the governor would have to work remotely for the time being. Polis had been quarantined from Wednesday after being exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid-19, but tested negative at that time, Xinhua reported.

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits,” Polis said in the statement. “No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet away from others, and wash your hands regularly.”

The latest data released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed there were 225,283 confirmed infection cases of Covid-19 with 2,983 deaths in the state, and 4,179 new infections were reported in the past day.

Polis became the latest governor to test positive for the virus following Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Missouri Governor Mike Parson ,and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

