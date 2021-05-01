Columbian farmers grow world’s heaviest mango to set Guinness record

Two Columbian farmers have set a Guinness World record by growing the heaviest ever mango.

The farmers Germán Orlando Novoa Barrera and Reina Maria Marroquín grew mangos at Columbia’s Guayat area, and the mango weighed about 4.25 kilograms. The previous record was from the Philippines with a mango weighting 3.43 kilograms. The record has not been touched since 2009.

The farmers in an interview with Guinness said that they participated in the competition after seeing the difference in the growth of the fruit from the other ones and checked out on any mango related records after the suggestion of Germán’s daughter.

“Our goal with Guinness records is to show to the world that people in Columbia are humble, hardworking people who love the countryside and that they cultivate their land with love, which produces great fruits,” they said.

“This represents a message of hope and joy for our people in times of a pandemic. It is an award dedicated to the countryside of Guayatona,” they said.

The family celebrated the win by sharing and eating the entire mango. “It was very delicious and healthy inside, but before that, we got a mould made out of it to make a replica and donate it to the municipality to be recorded in history,” the farmers said.