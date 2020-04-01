Combating COVID: Industrialists come forward to feed the poor

Narsi Reddy Posham Managing Director of Ira Realty hands over Cheque of Rs. 25 lakhs to Mr. KTR. Also seen Srinivas Naidu - Director Ira Realty.

Hyderabad: Donations continue to pour in for CM Relief Fund to the battle COVID-19 as many industrialists came forward to contribute to the CMRF.

They have also promised support to the government in its efforts to mitigate the growing problem.

Ira Realty, a Hyderabad-based Real Estate Company, donated Rs 25 lakh to Chief Minister Relief Found.

Mr Narsi Reddy Poshan, Ira‘s Managing Director and director Srinivas Naidu, met KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, and presented a cheque of Rs. 25 lakhs to CM Relief Fund as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

India is grappling the COVID-19 pandemic with a countrywide lockdown. Thousands are rendered jobless and require financial assistance.

“Our donation is a small gesture for the victims,” Narsi Reddy said.

The companies those contributed to the CM Relief Fund include Divis Laboratories (Rs 5 crore), Granules India (Rs 1 crore), Virchow Petrochemical (Rs 1 crore), Suchir India Infratech (Rs 25 lakh), MBG Commodities Private Limited (Rs 20 lakh), Maanaveeya Development and Finance Limited (Rs 20 lakh).

Plus, companies including Madhavaram Constructions, Synthokem Labs Private Limited, Ocean Sparkle Limited, Choopathi Raju Helping Hands, Miryala Chinna Raghavarao and R&R Realtors contributed Rs 10 lakh each to the CMRF. While Maheshwari Mining and Energy donated Rs 5 lakh, Nikhil Infra contributed Rs 2 lakh to CMRF.

Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) has pledged Rs. 21 lakhs to Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation to provide meals to the needy.

Meanwhile, the Hare Krishna Movement has decided not to charge even Rs. 5 from needy. “We will be distributing food free of any cost,” a source at the Movement said.

The members of TREDA have come forward and pledged Rs. 21 lakh to the Movement.

R Chalapathi Rao, President – TREDA said, “At this hour, it is our primary responsibility to provide relief to the vulnerable. The daily cost incurred by the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation is to the extent of Rs. 1 lakh and taking into consideration the lockdown period of 21 days, TREDA has decided to contribute Rs. 21 lakhs for this charitable cause,” he explained.

SIASAT NEWS

