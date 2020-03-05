COMED-K, Uni-Gauge combined entrance exam from May 10

A+ A-

Hyderabad: COMED-K UGET and Uni-GAUGE entrance examination will be held on May 10, 2020, as a combined examination. COMEDK UGET Exam will be for admissions to B.E/B. Tech, for colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust. Uni-GAUGE is the exam for admissions to B.E/B.Tech courses at leading and reputed deemed/private universities and institutions across India.

The exam will be conducted online at over 158 cities and 400 test centres across India. COMEDK- Uni-GAUGE caters to 100,000 students, 190 institutions and 31 Universities accepting scores, thereby making it the second-largest multi-university private engineering exam in India.

There was an increase in the number of students who applied from Hyderabad during the previous year.

“Every year, approximately 2000 students from Telangana apply for COMEDK -UniGAUGE Exam. About 90 % of these students are from Hyderabad and Secunderabad. COMEDK is an attractive option for students in Telangana as many of them prefer to pursue engineering in Bangalore, the IT Hub of India. Students opting for Uni-GAUGE exam can also seek admission to B.Tech courses at KL Deemed to be University-Vijayawada. This year we expect approximately 3000 students to take the exam from various centres in Telangana.”, says P. Muralidhar, CEO, Era Foundation.

Dr. S Kumar, Executive Secretary COMED-K states, “Karnataka has grown to become a preferred destination for engineering education with the colleges attracting students from all around the country. We have also observed a marked increase in the number of students taking the entrance test from outside Karnataka. As a result, the widely popular COMED K exam has provided the perfect gateway for admission to engineering courses being offered by more than 190 colleges and institutes in the state”.

SIASAT NEWS