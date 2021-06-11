Comedian Danish Sait marries Anya Rangaswami [Photos]

Mumbai: Popular actor and comedian of Kannada cinema Danish Sait tied knot with his fiancée Anya Rangaswami in a private ceremony on Thursday. They registered their marriage on Wednesday and exchanged rings in the presence of close family and friends the following day.

Danish, who got engaged his lady love last year, shared the pictures from his big day and wrote, “Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family and friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love.”

Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love. pic.twitter.com/TQ4jdszvet — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 10, 2021

Danish’s sister and actress Kubbra Sait was the first one to congratulate the couple on social media. “The babies are married…Wish you both the best forever to come,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Soon after the post went viral, many celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and others poured in congratulatory messages for the newlywed couple.

“Congratulations guys,” Anushka Sharma commented with a red heart and hug icon. Dia Mirza wrote: “Congratulations and lots of love to you both” while Aahana Kumra commented: “Congratulations.” Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor wished the couple with these words: “Many congratulations and god bless.”

Danish and Anya Rangaswami had announced their engagement on December 11 last year on social media. “Greetings to one and all, she said “AN YES” to me. Thanks for accepting to be a part of my life forever,” the comedian shared on Instagram.

More about Danish Sait

For the unversed, Danish Sait is a very popular face in Kannada cinema. Apart from being a comedian and an actor, Danish Sait is also a television host. He has worked in the 2020 film French Biriyani and web-series Afsos. He will be next seen in 777 Charlie which is likely to release in theatres later this year.