Comments over CID probe on social media unfortunate: J&K Police

Srinagar, Feb 3 : The J&K Police said in a statement on Wednesday that the recent comments about CID investigation on social media were unfortunate for two reasons — for being factually incorrect and for making CID officers vulnerable to increased threats and enhanced risks.

“It is also fraught with the risks of adversely influencing the witnesses and the course of investigation. It is factually incorrect that an under investigation person was tortured. CID investigations are done professionally and as per law. Each and every arrested person is presented before a competent court periodically as per law,” the police statement said.

It further said that every arrested suspect has access to healthcare and doctors. It is neither proper nor lawful to discuss and pass verdict in the public domain about ongoing complex investigations.

“CID is answerable to the courts on all aspects, including whether amenities and rights available to a person under custodial investigation and his legal obligations to cooperate in the investigation are being complied,” the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had alleged in a series of tweets that the J&K CID has joined the list of central agencies that work to terrorise Kashmiris by falsely implicating them. She had alleged that detained party leader Waheed Parra is being tortured to admit false allegations.

“J&K CID has joined the list of central agencies that work to terrorise Kashmiris & falsely implicate them. After failing to substantiate charges against PDP’s @parawahid CID replaced the SIT head because he refused to be an accomplice in framing invented charges,” Mehbooba tweeted.

“Waheed is being persecuted and tortured to admit the false allegations. Since an admission didn’t happen he is being kept under inhuman conditions. This investigation has been fraudulent andA politically motivated from day one,” she said.

“The norm dictating such deceitful investigations is ‘Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime’. Shameful and appalling that these actions discredit and bring disrepute to the institutions meant to uphold law and order,” she added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.