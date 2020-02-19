Commuters demand better roads in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The commuters who are travelling from Nizampet main road in Hydernagar division are demanding the GHMC engineering team to fix up a pothole at the Nizampet main road which is dangerous for many motorists.

The locals allege that it had been several months but the potholes are not been attended. This Nizampet main road is one of the busiest road in the city during peak hours especially the main road.

“The road has become bad to worse, we ask the engineer to take up the issue before some major accident occur, said Srinivas Velaga, a regular commuter.

Nizampet road which comes under Hydernagar division of GHMC is battered and people are suffering each day.



KTR Sir, This is your adopted division and yet this is the situation. Potholes 3 metres wide and a half feet deep @KTRTRS @Sardarsingh_1 @FITHyd pic.twitter.com/VS1FQve94b — Srinivas Velaga (@velagasrinivas) February 18, 2020

There have been instances where vehicles were been stuck in the pothole which created a traffic jam and also inuring few commuters. If the issue

is neglected it might turn into come serious accident someday.

For the past few months the motorists have been facing lot of difficulties to use the road, as the road is in bad situation it is very difficult for locals to ply their vehicles. Over thousands of motorists uses the same road daily. As the road were laid few months back when the GHMC elections took place, now the road has become to bad to worse.

Due to this issue every day we see many commuters sustaining injuries. Several times we have complained to to the authorities in GHMC concerned to re-carpet the road, but yet no action had been taken up by the officials.

