Commuters start pooling as petrol, diesel prices in Hyderabad continue to rise

Hyderabad: In the month of October, petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad increased by 6.79 percent and 8.03 percent respectively. Seeing the continuous rise in the fuel price, commuters in the city started pooling.

Many of them even started travelling through public transport such as TSRTC buses, metro rails etc. For shorter journeys, people are preferring shared autos in the city.

The rise in fuel prices has also triggered demand for end-to-end connectivity of public transport especially, TSRTC buses.

Petrol, diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

On Sunday, petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad increased for the fifth consecutive day. In the city, the prices of petrol and diesel have reached Rs 113.72 per liter and Rs 106.98 per liter respectively.

With a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 109.34 a litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and took the fuel’s rate to Rs 98.07 per litre in the national capital.

Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices as compared to yesterday. The petrol in retail cost stands at Rs 115.51 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 106.23 per litre today in Mumbai.

Petrol, diesel prices in India depend on international rates

As India depends on the import of fuel, the prices of petrol and diesel in the country are influenced by international rates.

However, the central government’s excise duty and the state government’s VAT are the major portions of the fuel prices.

The prices of petrol and diesel are not the same across the country as state governments levy different rates of VAT.

Taking all these into consideration, oil companies review and revise the rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from 6 a.m.