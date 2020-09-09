Commuters’ woes due to slow pace of works at Osmanganj Nala

Hyderabad: The snail pace of the work in construction of Osmangunj nala is creating menace for the commuters.The Traders claim that for last two months there has been no business, as the stretch from Moazamjahi market to Afzalgunj has been closed and traffic is diverted for ongoing works.

The famous garlic and paste Market has around 300 traders and vendors. According to the traders at Osmangunj, every year during monsoon Osmangunj and Begum Bazar areas are flooded with sewerage water due to drainage overflow.

The work has started somewhere in July and for the works an amount of Rs 2.55 crore were sanctioned. However, the work should have been completed in month or so but the ongoing slow works might take more months.

Road diversion sparks traffic snarls Due to road diversion at Moazamjahi Market X Roads, there is huge traffic jam during working hours in the surrounding areas including Jambagh, Troop Bazar, Gowliguda, Begum Bazar etc.

“One-way road at Jambagh has turned into two-way. For reaching Afzalgunj from Moazamjahi X Roads, one has to take Gowliguda road which causes inconvenience for commuters,” said, a regular commuter.

Delay in works and road closure is affecting not only traders and commuters but also residents in the area. “The road is closed for last 2 months and the traffic is jammed, we resident face hardships and have to take a market road to reach other side of nala,” said Hemanth.