Complaint against 15-yr-old for killing puppies in KBR park

Hyderabad: A mentally disturbed 15 year old boy allegedly killed three street dogs and harassed other animals near Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park (KBR park).

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Banjara hills police stated that a complaint was lodged against the boy for his violent activities. The police caught the boy and counselled him and tried to understand his reason for harming animals. But when the discussion failed, the police registered the case. The teenager will be sent to the family court for further actions.

A case has been registered against him under Section 429 ((Whoever commits crime by killing, poisonning, maiming or rendering useless, any other animal shall punish with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 11-1A (If any person beats, kicks, over-rides, over-drives, over-loads, tortures or otherwise treats any animal so as to subject it to unnecessary pain or suffering or causes or, being the owner permits, any animals to be so treated, they will be fined or imprisoned according to the nature of the crime.)