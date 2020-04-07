Complaint booked against Arnab, Sharma, others at Chaderghat PS

Hyderabad: A delegation led by Mohammed Mushtaq Malik of Tahreek Muslim Shabban lodged a complaint at Chaderghat Police station against national media for communalising Coronavirus pandemic and targeting Tablighi Jamaat by way of Islamophobic hashtags.

The delegation sought FIR against television news anchors Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma, Himesh Agarwal and Madhu.

Mr Mushtaq Malik told that if the police shows reluctance to register FIR against them, Shabban will not hesitate to move to High Court making police a party to the case. He said national media especially electronic media is holding Muslims responsible for the spread of coronavirus in the country. He further added that Muslims are made suspicious by using hashtags like #CoronaJihad, #Coronaterrorism, #Muslimcorona.

Mr Malik warned that the campaign run by national electronic media could create civil war like situation in the country. Its effects could be witnessed in various parts of the country. People are avoiding purchase from Muslim fruit and vegetable vendors.

Several videos are going viral on social media which ask people from stopping Muslims from coming to their localities.

Mr Malik said complaint will also be lodged with Information and Broadcasting in this connection. He urged the concerned inspector to book a FIR at the earliest.

Source: Siasat news

