Complaint filed against comedian Shyam Rangeela for mimicking Modi

After a video of comedian and mimic artist Shyam Rangeela mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the fuel prices hike was widely shared across social media platforms, a complaint has now been filed against him on Friday.

In a video taking on February 16 that is now viral with over 1,035,000 views on YouTube and over 42,000 likes on Twitter platforms as of now, Rangeela recorded a video at Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar petrol pump about skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel, in which he, mimicking the style of Modi, said: “My dear countrymen, the public of Sriganganagar in Rajasthan has become very proud. Here the price of petrol has touched 100 rupees. Brothers and sisters, no such government has come in the history of free India till today, who can get petrol its real value, we have got the right to petrol.”

Following this, Sriganganagar petrol pump owner Surendra Agarwal filed the complaint at Sadar police station. He is known to be under extreme pressure from the private oil company that supplies petrol and diesel, media reports said.

Agarwal said that the comedian had identified himself as a journalist and took permission to take a photograph with him. Later, he said that a few people got on the bike and made a video when the pump was crowded, which is why it went unnoticed by his employees.

Reacting to this, Shyam Rangeela, in a video said, “My motive was not to hurt anyone’s feelings. I only made a comedy video. If someone’s feelings are hurt then, I am ready to apologize.”

“I only made a video about the rising petrol prices in Sriganganagar, so that the government can give some relief,” he added.

Netizens, however, stood in favor of Rangeela. Many users alleged that Rangeela is being targeted for his indirect criticism of the Modi government. #WeSupportShyamRangeela is being widely used on Twitter.

#WeSupportshyamrangeela

Why is our freedom of speech being taken away from us ? Is the government now afraid of comedian's who speaks on petrol prices .What is wrong in this video ? @ShyamRangeela we support you 😀👍🙏🇮🇳#WeSupportsshyamrangeela pic.twitter.com/JXJAcZAzV3 — Bhartiya 🇮🇳 (@samajsevaa) February 20, 2021

Modi Government Wants To Suppress Shyam Rangeela's Voice, He Wants To Scare Her,



He Was Sued For Raising His Voice About Rising Petrol And Diesel,



If You Are Also With @ShyamRangeela, Hen Do RT And Write And Join The Trend.#WeSupportshyamrangeela#JunkiesOfBJP#कोकीनजीवी pic.twitter.com/4PFDfPRQ2T — Hitpal Batth (@HitpalBatth8) February 20, 2021

What is bad and derogatory is in this video I don't know



If anyone found anything derogatory pls let me know pic.twitter.com/837jN5XJYd#WeSupportshyamrangeela — READ MY BIO (@khr6655) February 20, 2021