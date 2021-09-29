‘Completely fabricated image’: NYT decries fake image of its article praising PM Modi

Hyderabad: A lot of fake news has been floating around over Prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States of America. A New York Times (NYT) front page news headline reading ‘Last, best hope for earth with his picture was doing rounds until the major American newspaper had to call it out.

The blurb under the headline of the fabricated image reads “world’s most loved, and most powerful leader, is here to bless us.” The New York Times (NYT) on Wednesday tweeted the morphed picture and said “This is a completely fabricated image, one of many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi.”

This is a completely fabricated image, one of many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi. All of our factual reporting on Narendra Modi can be found at:https://t.co/ShYn4qW4nT pic.twitter.com/gsY7AlNFna — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 28, 2021

Some pointed out that it was a meme and that New York Times made a fool of itself trying to fact check a meme.

Another video has been doing rounds in which Anjana Om Kashyap, the anchor of Aaj Tak news can be seen fishing American newspaper to see who covered PM Modi’s visit to the US. To her dismay, no newspapers had the news of PM Modi’s visit to the US.

Reality of PM Modi’s visit to the U.S

There was a lot of talk in the Indian media over Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US after a long time. There was reportedly no grand welcome for Modi at the airport as it was during previous American President Donald Trump’s tenure, and the American media reportedly also did not cover his visit much.

What really stood out for many was the fact that the joint press conference was attended by the US vice president instead of the president Joe Biden.