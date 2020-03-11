Confident that MP govt will survive: Nakul Nath

A+ A-

New Delhi: Amid the political crisis for Chief Minister Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, his son Nakul Nath on Wednesday expressed confidence that his father’s government will survive in the state.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, Nakul Nath said, “there is no threat to Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. MLAs who have gone to Karnataka will soon return to the Congress fold. I am very confident that the government will survive.”

Talking about the mass resignations of the Congress MLAs in MP, he said, “the resignations have not been accepted by the Speaker because the MLAs did not hand over the resignation to the Speaker in person,” adding that “it is like Amit Shah and Narendra Modi resigning and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury handing over their resignation letters to the Speaker.”

Madhya Pradesh’s former home minister Bhupendra Singh arrived in Bhopal on Tuesday evening from Bengaluru by a chartered flight, carrying hard copies of the resignations of 19 ministers. He said five more Congress MLAs were expected to reach Bengaluru in a few hours and would also hand over their resignations, taking the total number to 24.

Singh claimed the number would touch 30 by Wednesday.

In the most dramatic manner, Congress’ young and bankable leader Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress party on Tuesday that has led to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on the verge of collapse.