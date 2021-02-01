Confirmation of Biden’s DHS pick delayed due to snowstorm

Washington, Feb 1 : A vote to confirm Alejandro Mayorkas, US President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has been delayed due to a snowstorm in the country’s East Coast, according to a media report.

The confirmation hearing, which was initially slated for Monday, has now been postponed to Tuesday, The Hill news website reported.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the East Coast is currently witnessing a massive snowstorm, which is expected to continue till Tuesday.

The NWS further predicted that New York City could receive up to 22 inches by Tuesday morning.

On January 28, the Senate held an initial vote for Mayorkas after which it decided that his confirmation will take place on Monday, resulting in several lawmakers returning to their home states for the weekend.

During the administration of former President Barack Obama, Mayorkas had served as Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (2009–2013) and then as Deputy Secretary (2013–2016).

