Confirmed list of celebs who will attend Katrina, Vicky’s wedding

Mumbai: Two most happening and popular stars of Bollywood Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been making headlines for their rumoured wedding in December. There is hot buzz in the industry that the couple, who is head-over-heels in love with each other, will tie knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

As Katrina and Vicky’s wedding date nears, reports are surfacing about who all are going to attend the royal and big fat wedding. Check out the list below which is as per various media reports.

Katrina-Vicky’s Wedding Guest List

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Farah Khan Karan Johar Shashank Khaitan Zoya Akhtar Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan

Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan is likely to skip the wedding due to professional commitments. Now, a report in BollywoodLife states that both Salman and SRK have also been invited and they are expected to fly to Rajasthan to be a part of the event.

An official confirmation is still awaited.

Couple to cut down wedding invites

As per latest updates, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are considering trimming down their wedding guest list in light of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to have a court marriage

Reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will have a court marriage in Mumbai before they head to Jaipur for their traditional wedding. Other wedding ceremonies like mehendi and sangeet will take place at a royal resort in Rajasthan.