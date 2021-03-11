Cong demands judicial probe into death of rape victim’s father

New Delhi, March 11 : The Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of a rape victim’s father in Utter Pradesh who allegedly died in a road accident.

Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addressing the media on Thursday said, “First the rape of a 13-year-old girl, which in itself should shake the collective consciousness of our society, but what we see after that is even more shameful, even more disturbing. Her father is crushed by a moving vehicle and this is a script that gets repeated in Uttar Pradesh.”

She demanded answers from the Chief Minister and added, “Yogi Adityanath has the time to go and campaign in West Bengal and talk about crime against women, what about your own track record, Sir? What is happening in UP and who is going to be responsible for that, right under your nose? Your information officers, your senior police officials, your MLAs, your Ministers, their first attempt is to deny rape; and when they failed to do so they start assassinating the character of the victim herself.”

“We demand a judicial inquiry and we demand that the insensitive government wakes up and owns up its moral responsibility. This is not just a gang rape; this is murder of the father, playing with evidence in some sense, also annihilating those who can fight for her rights against injustice.”

According to reports the father of the gang rape victim in Uttar Pradesh died on Wednesday after being hit by a truck in Kanpur outside a hospital, where his daughter was being examined.

The incident took place a day after the father of the victim had alleged that the brother of the accused had threatened him with dire consequences if the matter was taken to the police. One of the accused’s father is said to be a policeman.

DIG Kanpur, Preetinder Singh, said in a video statement: “The main accused in the gang rape case has been arrested. A search is on to nab those who threatened the family members and the other accused involved in the crime.”

“The death of the victim’s father is tragic. The accident took place when the medical examination of the victim was underway and the father stepped out for a cup of tea.”

“After some time, we got to know that he met with an accident by a truck. He was immediately taken to a Kanpur hospital, but was declared brought dead by doctors. We have filed an accident case and we are probing the matter.”

The family members of the victim and villagers have alleged that the incident in Sajeti police circle was actually a planned murder by one of the rape accused.

According to Kanpur police, the father met with the accident outside the hospital where the girl was taken for a medical examination.

