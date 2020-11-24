Cong leader accuses KTR of spreading lies on metro rail expenditure

Hyderabad: State IT minister was alleged by the Congress leader Shabbir Ali for misleading people by making false claims with regard to the development of Hyderabad, especially on Hyderabad Metro Rail Project.

Speaking about the Metro Shabbir Ali alleged that KTR has made a false claim on the Hyderabad Development Report, which he released in Telangana Bhavan on November 20, stating that the TRS government had spent Rs 17,290 crore on the project.

He further challenged KTR for an open debate on Hyderabad Metro Rail Project and offered to quit politics if KTR proved that the TRS government had spent Rs 17,290 crore on the project.

As quoted by the Siasat Daily he said that the State government holds only 10 per cent stake in the project and it has no financial commitment.

He further accused that since the beginning of the project in 2005, the State government had spent about Rs 2,700 crore. The Central government was to bear 10 per cent of the project cost and as against the revised project cost of Rs 18,800 crore, the Centre has only paid Rs 1,200 crore and the remaining Rs 600 crore are yet to be released.