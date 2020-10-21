Cong leader Feroz Khan visits flood-hit areas; demands quick relief

Nihad AmaniPublished: 21st October 2020 1:40 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress leader Feroz Khan on Monday visited the homes of the flood victims in the Karwan constituency and demanded immediate relief to them.

Expressing his grief for the victims, he said that the people are suffering because of the negligence of the ruling party. During his visit to the Lakshmi Nagar division in the Nampally Constituency he alleged that KCR has converted Hyderabad to a Zoo, as almost in every fourth house a snake is been rescued.

Looking at the drinking water he said that both the Chief Minister and his cabinet ministers should drink this water and then would they know and understand the sufferings of the citizens.

READ:  Overflowing Shah Hatim Talab may further flood in abutting colonies
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Nihad AmaniPublished: 21st October 2020 1:40 pm IST
Back to top button