Cong leader Feroz Khan visits flood-hit areas; demands quick relief

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress leader Feroz Khan on Monday visited the homes of the flood victims in the Karwan constituency and demanded immediate relief to them.

Expressing his grief for the victims, he said that the people are suffering because of the negligence of the ruling party. During his visit to the Lakshmi Nagar division in the Nampally Constituency he alleged that KCR has converted Hyderabad to a Zoo, as almost in every fourth house a snake is been rescued.

Looking at the drinking water he said that both the Chief Minister and his cabinet ministers should drink this water and then would they know and understand the sufferings of the citizens.