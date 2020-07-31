Cong leader Khushbu Sundar expresses support for NEP 2020

Posted By Qayam Published: 31st July 2020 1:57 pm IST

Chennai: Congress leader Khushbu Sundar has expressed support for the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 while making it clear that her stand is different from that of the party and she has made her remarks as a citizen.

“My stand on #NEP2020 differs from my party and I apologise to @RahulGandhi Ji for that, but I rather speak the fact than be a head-nodding robot or a puppet. Everything is and cannot be about agreeing to your leader, but about being courageous to voice your opinion bravely as a citizen,” Khushbu tweeted.

She had earlier expressed support for NEP by tweeting, “#NewEducationPolicy2020 A welcome move.”

The New Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is set to usher in a slew of changes with a vision of creating an education system that contributes directly to transforming the country, providing high-quality education to all, and making India a global knowledge superpower.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular.

Source: ANI
Categories
Politics
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close