Cong leader, nephew shot dead in UP

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 31 : A local Congress leader and his nephew were shot dead, allegedly by their neighbour, in Prasiddhpur village here.

Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said that the former Congress district vice president, Ashok Patel, 55, had an old rivalry with his neighbour Kamlesh Kumar. The accused arrived at the Congress leader’s house, late on Tuesday night, and opened fire with his rifle.

Patel’s nephew Shubham, 28, who rushed out on hearing the gunshot, was also shot at. The SP said both died on the spot.

Infuriated over the murder, Patel’s family members attempted to set the house of the accused on fire but police arrived on the scene and managed to control the situation.

Kamlesh Kumar is absconding and teams have been constituted for nabbing him, the SP said.

Police force has been deployed in the village in view of the prevailing tension.

