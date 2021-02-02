Cong to give legal assistance to farmers

New Delhi, Feb 2 : Amid reports of Delhi Police filing FIRs against many farmers and their leaders, the Congress legal department headed by Vivek Tankha on Tuesday formed teams to assist them for any legal help.

A resolution passed by the legal department says, “Delegations of legal department from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi will be visiting farmer leaders at protest-sites at borders of Delhi to apprise them of legal services already taken to help farmers and journalists regarding relief and redressal.”

The department will display in public a list of lawyers in each district of the four states who will visit jails and find out about the persons missing and also visit police stations.

The Delhi Police on Monday said that no illegal detention has been done in the farmers’ agitation and protest, and appealed people not to fall prey for rumours.

“We have registered a total of 44 cases in the farmers’ protest so far and a total of 122 people have been arrested. Apart from those arrested, no one has been detained in the police stations. The records of all those who have been arrested is also available on Delhi Police website,” said Eish Singhal, PRO, Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police also said that the kin of those arrested can also seek information from the concerned police stations.

“We have put the information on our website to facilitate the people. We would request people not to give heed to any rumours,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the three borders and barricades, boulders, barbed wires have come up as additional forces made their way to Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders amid the apprehensions of more farmers joining the protest from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Drones are being used to keep surveillance and intense checking is being done at the border areas which has resulted in massive traffic snarls in the capital. The Traffic was affected on Road no. 56 from ISBT Anand Vihar to Ghazipur due to closing of border. Traffic jam were also noticed at ITO and other places in Delhi amid heavy police checking.

