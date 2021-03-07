Cong to oppose curtailment of Budget session

New Delhi, March 7 : The Congress has decided that it will not accept the proposal by the government to curtail the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament.

Sources say that in the parliamentary strategy group meet of the party it was stated that the government is contemplating such a move.

Sources say that Congress floor leaders Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Manickam Tagore and K. Suresh informed party interim chief Sonia Gandhi about such move which was vehemently opposed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Jairam Ramesh and Anand Sharma.

The difference of opinion arose in the meet as party leaders were miffed with a section of the Congress leaders who were said to be in sync with the government proposal. Many leaders in whose states elections are to be held were positive on the government’s proposal, but it was opposed by others as sources say that many leaders feared that due to elections the session could be cut short.

But the party leaders who were opposed to such moves told Sonia Gandhi that the government wants to escape Parliament and this should not be allowed.

Later it was decided that in the Business Advisory Committee on Monday, the Congress will not accept such a move of the government of curtailing the session as the party has decided to corner the government on many issues.

The second leg of the Budget session commences from Monday. Congress parliamentary party chairman Sonia Gandhi chaired a virtual meeting of the party leaders on Sunday.

In the virtual meeting, members of ‘G-23’ group, Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari, joined in along with newly appointed Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary who is the floor leader in the Lok Sabha.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, A.K. Antony and Jairam Ramesh also attended the meeting in which the Congress discussed the strategy to counter the government on key issues such as the farmers’ agitation, petroleum prices and unemployment.

On Sunday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also targeted the government on farm laws and tweeted: “Livelihood is a right not favour, PM Modi, please give MSP.”

