Cong to submit memorandum against farm laws to Prez on Dec 24

New Delhi, Dec 22 : A delegation of Congress MPs and leaders led by former party President Rahul Gandhi will submit a memorandum signed during a nationwide signature campaign to President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24, urging his intervention for annulling the three farm laws enacted in September.

The signatures have been collected by the Congress after it launched a nationwide campaign against the three Central farm laws. Addressed to the President of India, the memorandum has been signed by the farmers, farm labourers and other stake holders opposing these legislations right from the initial stage of introduction of these bills in the Parliament.

“Around 2 crore signatures, urging the intervention of the President for the withdrawal of the three legislations, have been collected till now,” said a statement by K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary (organistion).

The Congress General Secretary said that lakhs of farmers are protesting braving chilly winter conditions against the three blatantly anti-agriculture laws aimed at bartering their interests in the hands of select crony capitalist friends of the Modi government. They have been blocked from entering the national capital for the last 27 days, despite prior notice and peaceful intent, he said.

The farmers have been urging the government to repeal the three farm laws since the last few days, sitting on an indefinite strike against these legislations. A number of protesting farmers have lost their lives due to harsh weather conditions and other reasons since the protest began 27 days back.

The Congress said that Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders and political parties had vehemently opposed the bills inside and outside the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders also undertook an extensive ‘Tractor Yatra’ across Punjab and Haryana against the farm laws.

“The arrogant government having initially duped the farmers by putting on a conciliatory face soon made its intransigence apparent. It has become absolutely clear that the Modi government is only committed to the welfare of large corporates instead of innocent farmers and farm labourers,” said the statement.

Venugopal alleged that the government has also been on an overdrive using public money to create false propaganda and narrative in favour of the draconian farm laws, discrediting the protesting farmers. It is pushing manufactured surveys in the media to create support in favour of the anti-farmer laws.

