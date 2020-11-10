Congress alleges Rs 200-crore scam in distribution of flood relief funds

Hyderabad: Congress on Monday alleged that Rs 200 crore-scam took place in the distribution of flood relief funds and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party leaders were its beneficiaries.

AICC National Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju attacked KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for Industries, IT, and Municipal Administration, for the failure of government.

Hitting out at TRS, he said that the party is resorting to ugly politics and collecting money on the dead bodies of flood-hit victims although distribution of cash is very small amount of Rs 2,000 to 3,000 instead of assured Rs 10,000.

“KTR is a well-educated minister who always talks about digital initiatives. Why doesn’t he maintain transparency in providing the list of beneficiaries of Hyderabad flood victims for the public audit? Why are they saying different numbers at different platforms? We are not asking the details of their family matters and functions. It is the public money which is being distributed to the victims and therefore, they should come up with a proper list of beneficiaries,” Dasoju told ANI.

Dasoju while denying the allegations made by the minister on the Congress party, invited KTR for an open discussion at the Telangana Martyr’s Memorial to discuss the widespread irregularities involved in the distribution of flood relief funds in Hyderabad.

“Despite having 100 Corporators like Kauravas in GHMC, the TRS party has miserably failed to rescue the people of Hyderabad during the floods and currently looting the public money,” he said.

“Why did the government not provide any financial assistance to the farmers who are also adversely affected as the incessant rains lashed the whole state including Hyderabad? Since the TRS party wants votes from the people of Hyderabad, it is distributing money/cash to get the undue favours in the upcoming GHMC elections,” he said

The Congress spokesperson alleged that the TRS party is involved in ugly politics and is pocketing public money in the name of the distribution.

“It is only giving away the money in view of the upcoming GHMC elections. It is planning to win the elections by distributing public money in the party’s name which is unacceptable,” he said.

The senior Congress party leader has criticized the minister for speaking untruths about the encroachments in Hyderabad and said it was instead the TRS party, which has been encouraging encroachments in the city.

“I am presenting a Google earth map which indicates an illegal building of Owaisi group in a lake called Salkam Cheruvu at Bandlaguda, survey no.62. According to the Google map, the illegal structure only came in 2015 after the Telangana state was formed and the KCR became the Chief Minister.

Since Owaisi’s led AIMIM party is a friendly ally to the TRS, KCR has allowed them to construct this building by encroaching Salkam Cheruvu,” he said.

“If you have enough guts, demolish that Owaisi’s illegal building in the lake and contest the elections. In that case, we ensure that Congress party will not contest in the GHMC elections”, he added.

Dr Sravan Dasoju also asked Minister KTR why the government does not implement the Kirloskar committee’s report to demolish 28,000 unauthorized constructions in the city.

He also lashed out at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy allegedly for his involvement in the blame game. The Congress leader demanded that the Union Minister should declare Hyderabad floods as a National Disaster.

He also alleged that the BJP and TRS party are in “secret collusion” and they are creating drama in the name of reports.