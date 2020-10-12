Congress announces candidates for bypolls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 12 : The Congress on Monday announced its candidates for bye-elections to Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

Mamata Kundu has been selected for Balasore seat while Himansu Bhusan Mallick will contest from Tirtol constituency, said Mukul Wasnik, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) declared its party candidates for the twin seats.

Bijaya Shankar Das will contest from Tirtol constituency, while Swarup Kumar Das will fight from Balasore Sadar seat.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also already declared its candidates for the two seats.

Manas Dutta has been fielded from Balasore Sadar constituency while Rajkishore Behera has been selected to contest from Tirtol seat.

The bypolls are scheduled to be held on November 3.

The bye-elections were necessitated following the demise of Tirtol MLA Bishnu Charan Das and Balasore MLA Madan Mohan Dutta.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.