Congress asks KCR to withdraw 20 hiking fee of medical courses

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee today represented to the Chief Minister KCR to withdraw GOMs no 20 hiking the fee of PG Medical and Dental Courses on Telangana.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister KCR the All India Congress Committee Secretary Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy said that while he was not politicising the issue but coming from a middle-class family he knew how his father struggled to pay his son’s (Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy) fees for the medical course pursued by the latter.

Strongly condemning the immoral decision of the Government to hike up the Medical and Dental Courses fee exorbitantly which is 100percent increase the Congress Committee Secretary demanded a complete roll back.

Hiking the fees of Doctors profession, who have been the frontline warriors in this Coronavirus pandemic since day one, is very unfair and insensitive decision.

He pointed out that it is difficult for poor and middle classes. to pay 14 lakhs as bank guarantee. This will not only be an unbearable burden on the students but also indirectly on the patient’s who come for treatment to these Doctors.

The Congress leader pointed out that with the tough economic situation being faced today the Congress expects Government to stand by the civilians that are facing both health and economics. Pacts.

While most of the households are facing difficult choices to rebalance their budget and grappling with unprecedented times. The Government should not overburden the medical Graduates with such unfair decisions, he argued.

Mr. Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy therefore on behalf of the Congress Committee requested the Government to withdraw the GO Ms no 20and ensure that the PG students are not subjected to this unprecedented fee hike.

The Communist Party of India (CPI-M) also in another letter demanded the Government to immediately withdraw the GO and roll back the fee hike as it was unjustified at a time like this during lockdown which had effected the economy badly.

Ratna Chotrani

