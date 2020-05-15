Congress asks TS Govt to distribute Ramadan-pack to poor Muslims

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Friday demanded that the Telangana Government distribute free Ramzan-pack consisting of Sevaiyyan, Sugar, Milk, and Ghee to poor Muslims along with rice and essential items which are distributed through Ration shops.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and TPCC Minorities Department Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, in an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, said that poor Muslims were not having money to buy items required to prepare Sheer-Khorma on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Continuous lockdown for the last 54 days has ruined the economy of poor and middle-class Muslims. They lost all their sources of incomes and hence, they are dependent on the ration being provided by the government. Instead of just supplying rice and Dal, the State Government should restore the supply of all other items at Fair Price Shops. It should also provide Ramzan-pack to all poor Muslims, with or without ration cards, through Ration Shops,” they demanded.

The Congress leaders pointed out that the State Government had allocated Rs. 66 Crore towards Dawat-e-Iftar and another Rs. 1.83 crore towards Iftar/Dinner hosted by the Chief Minister in the Annual Budget for 2020-21. Since there are no chances of holding Iftar parties at mosques or organise Dawat-e-Iftar by the Chief Minister, it is advisable that the allocated funds are utilised to feed the poor and hungry Muslims.

They also reminded that it is customary for the State Government to provide addition 1 kg of sugar during festivals like Deepawali, Ramadan, etc., Therefore, they demanded that the State Government prepare a special Ramzan pack and distribute it among all deserving beneficiaries before the Eid-ul-Fitr which is likely to be celebrated on May 25 or 26.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.