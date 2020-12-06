Congress compares farmers’ protest to 1917 Champaran agitation

New Delhi, Dec 6 : The Congress on Sunday compared the ongoing farmers’ agitation with the agitation in Bihar’s Champaran in 1917, as it asserted that it was committed to support the farmers to the hilt.

“One thing is constant: whenever draconian laws attempt to subvert our annadata’s interests, the entire nation and the Congress party stand unwavered and united for farmers’ welfare,” the party said.

The Champaran protest arose from the British measure of forcing farmers to plant indigo, which was opposed by farmers and Mahatma Gandhi led the protest.

Drawing another parallel, the Congress also said: “Anyone still wondering why farmers are protesting, they need only look at the sorrowful condition of farmers in Bihar. The Nitish Kumar govt abolished the mandi system and with that went the assurance of MSP. “

The Congress-ruled states are at forefront of opposing the laws.

“Farmers in great distress represents a country in great distress. The unyielding demand of crores of farmers across the country & the Congress party is: Modi Govt must revoke the three draconian anti-farmer legislations in view of the welfare of the entire nation,” said Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayansamy.

The fifth round of parleys between the government and farmer leaders remained inconclusive on Saturday with both sides adamant on their stand over the three contentious farm laws. The next meet is scheduled on December 9 with farmers giving a ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8, and asserting that the protest will continue if the government doesn’t repeal the three laws which they said are “anti-farmer”.

Source: IANS

