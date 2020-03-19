Congress condemns lack of facilities in COVID-19 isolation ward

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin has strongly condemned the authorities for not providing medical and other facilities to passengers who have been kept at an isolation centre in NIRD, in the premises of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Rajender Nagar.

According to sources, passengers of three international flights from Dubai and other places have been kept in observation at the isolation centre in NIRD.

On information, Syed Nizamuddin, visited Rajender Nagar where some passengers who returned from Dubai were kept in isolation on Thursday.

Mohammed Ghousuddin, one of the passenger who arrived from London on Wednesday, told Nizamuddin that there were no doctors or para-medical team available in the isolation ward. Those kept in isolation centre were provided breakfast at about 3 pm and the rooms where they’ve been kept neither look sanitised nor cleaned properly. They were not even provided drinking water. In the name of observation, they’ve been confined to a building with literally no facilities.

The TPCC Spokesperson said that the officials were standing outside the centre and expressing helplessness. According to those officials, doctors are not ready to visit the place and the higher authorities are not giving permission to shift them to Gandhi Hospital.

He demanded that the State Government provide required medical treatment and other facilities to all those in isolation/observation. He said negligence in handling the suspects of Coronavirus victims would prove costly for the entire society.

Therefore, he said the authorities should act in a responsible and sensible manner in handling the situation.

SIASAT NEWS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.