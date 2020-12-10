Congress demands dismissal of minister Malla Reddy from TS cabinet

Hyderabad: A day after Telangana labour minister Ch. Malla Reddy and his son Bhadra Reddy were booked on the charges of land grabbing; All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Wednesday demanded the minister’s dismissal from the state cabinet.

“We demand the chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to immediately dismiss the minister Malla Reddy from the council of ministers”, Sravan said in a press conference.

Malla Reddy along with his son allegedly threatened the aggrieved a woman whose land has been willfully grabbed and fenced by force.

As per the reports, the minister, his son and others have grabbed her 20 guntas of land, owned by the woman, and are trying to grab more. She further stated that the minister and his henchmen were threatening her to sell the land. Upon refusal, her land allegedly encroached and a compound wall was constructed. An FIR has been registered with the Dundigal police.

The AICC leader further demanded to take intense action against the similar land grabbers in the cabinet and also on the MLAs who have been threatening innocent citizens in the state.”Pathancheru TRS MLA Mahipal Reddy also allegedly abused and threatened a journalist for writing an article on his land grabbing activities. So, he must be punished under the court of law”, Sravan said.

The Congress party leader also accused the TRS government of entertaining the public blood-sucking leaders over the last 6 years. Due to the leniency by the high command, the TRS leaders have been vehemently resorting to land grabbing, corruption, threatening people.

“To prevent further such activities by the public representatives, it is suggested to bring all of them under the purview of Lokayukta in Telangana”, he suggested.