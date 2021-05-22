Congress distributes food to patients’ relatives, poor people

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 30th death anniversary of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress Party distributed food packets to the relatives of the patients admitted in the Gandhi Hospital and to the poor people in the nearby areas.

On the directions of the All India Congress Committee senior Congress leader and Nampally Constituency In-charge Feroz Khan along with the vice president of Greater Hyderabad Congress Committee Rashid Khan distributed food packets. Fruits were distributed among the patients.

Speaking to the media personnel on the occasion, Feroz Khan said that the central and state government is responsible for the numerous deaths occurred during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

He added that in spite of warnings from the medical experts regarding the severity of the second wave of coronavirus the Narendra Modi-led government at the center and the KCR-led Telangana government failed in their approach in handling the pandemic. There were shortages of oxygen, vaccines, beds, injections and medicines which led to the situation being uncontrollable.

He further said that there are expert doctors available in the government hospitals but due to the lack of infrastructure facilities, people are preferring to go the private hospitals who in turn are charging exorbitant prices.

Feroz Khan said that the state government should treat the poor patients in accordance with the Aaroyasiri scheme instead of the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

The Congress leader said that Narendra Modi had lessened the dignity of India in front of the whole world.