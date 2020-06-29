Congress hits Bihar streets on horses protesting fuel price hike

Patna: Congress workers on Monday hit the streets of Patna to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel. The protesters raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre during the agitation.

Some of the protesters rode bicycles, bullock carts and horse carts to protest against the rising fuel prices.

Congress leaders and workers peddled cycle from Boring Road to Dak Bungalow in Patna to stage the protest.

The demonstration was led by Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha. The protesters targeted both the central and state governments for the fuel price hike and rising inflation.

Jha said, prices of petrol and diesel have become equal today. The central and the state government are against the poor people of India.

Former Youth Congress president Lallan Kumar said, those who are in the government today used to protest on these issues when UPA was in power but today they are silent on the prices of petrol and diesel.

He asked the state government to reduce the VAT on the fuel to give some relief to the people.

Fuel prices rose again on Monday after a day’s gap with oil marketing companies increasing the pump price of petrol by 5 paise and diesel by 13 paisa per litre.

Source: IANS