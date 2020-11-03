Congress launches signature campaign in Telangana against farm laws

Hyderabad, Nov 3 : The Congress in Telangana on Tuesday launched a signature campaign against the new farm legislations brought in by the Central government.

AICC in-charge for Telangana, Manickram Tagore formally launched the campaign in Mahabubnagar district.

Congress leaders will reach out to farmers across the state over next 10 days to collect 12 lakh signatures, he said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the campaign is aimed at demanding the Centre to repeal the laws.

Senior party leaders launched the signature campaign in various districts. They termed the laws as draconian and anti-farmer.

Party’s national spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju launched the campaign in Jangon district.

The state Congress leaders demanded that a resolution against the central laws be passed in Telangana Assembly.

They said since agriculture comes under the state government, mere condemnation of the Acts by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is not enough. They wanted to know why he was not coming forward to pass a resolution in the Assembly.

When Congress-ruled states could pass resolutions against Central Acts, then why cannot Telangana, they asked.

Stating that the farmers facing huge losses due to the recent heavy rains and lack of remunerative price, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS government had failed to come to the rescue of farmers.

